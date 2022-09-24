'Stand firmly' - Call for Ardern to visit Ukraine

A group of Ukrainians in Aotearoa have written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imploring her to visit the war-torn country.

Jacinda Ardern said that sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine send the strongest message. (Source: 1News)

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

Ardern met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in New York this week.

But leaders of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand and Ukrainian refugee support groups have written to the prime minister, urging her to "visit Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky."

"We sincerely hope that you will do so in the nearest future," they wrote in an email dated 22 September.

"We hope that you do not underestimate the positive impact on the Ukrainian people's morale seeing that New Zealand has the utmost compassion for them and we are not looking away from their suffering and hardship ...

"As well as the significance of the rest of the free world seeing that [the] New Zealand's leader standing firmly with Ukraine."

"Aotearoa can lead by example," the letter said.

"New Zealand's reputation and influence internationally in such matters has always been sizeable and has significantly grown in recent years with its Prime Minister's resolve and your international reputation as a compassionate leader of a free democratic nation reaching the highest standing."

It ended by saying, "none of us would wish to look back in the future and say we did not do everything that we could."

Kate Turska, the founder of the support network Mahi for Ukraine, is one of the signatories.

Kate Turska, founder of the support network Mahi for UkraineKate Turska Photo: Supplied

She told RNZ it was "amazing" Ardern had met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

But she said a visit on the ground, "to see the sheer size of the destruction and suffering" in Ukraine would "reinforce New Zealand's commitment potentially, and the desire to do more, but also show the rest of the world really in action that New Zealand is standing with Ukraine".

"We wanted to, encourage our prime minister to walk the walk."

Aotearoa also needed to immediately expel the Russian Ambassador, she said.

Mahi for Ukraine had been meeting fortnightly with government departments and MPs about supporting Ukrainian refugees, who had arrived in Aotearoa through the government's '2022 Special Ukraine Policy', Turska said.

This allows Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents to bring in family members whose lives are at risk due to Russia's aggression.

Turska's parents came to New Zealand through this policy in April.

The Prime Minister's Office has been approached for comment.

Overnight, Jacinda Ardern addressed the United Nations general assembly in New York.

NZ PM Jacinda Arden speaks to the United Nations General Assembly. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"Let us all be clear: Russia's war is illegal. It is immoral," she said.

"It is a direct attack on the UN Charter and the international rules-based system and everything that this community should stand for."