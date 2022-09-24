SailGP marks major milestone for women sailors

It's hard to believe that in a career spanning more than a decade, Olympic titles, and world championships, Jo Aleh is knocking off more firsts.

"Sailing a boat at this size, at this speed," exclaimed the Olympic Gold medallist.

"I'd never done 50 knots before the last event and now I'm happy to say I've done 50 knots and keen to do it again."

Flying around at more than 50 knots per hour is not just a milestone for Aleh but, for all the women in SailGP.

When they take to the start line in Spain this weekend it marks a full year of female sailors being able to race and feel the pace of the F50 boats.

"I think there were six or seven events beforehand where we were on the support boat, and that motivation to get on the boat was at an all-time high," said Liv Mackay.

Since the launch of the women's pathway a year ago, female sailors have been on board all the races.

Not only that, but the Kiwi team has expanded to three female crew of Mackay, Aleh and Erica Dawson.

But there's a push for more.

"The hope is that we can work into a more hands-on position on the boat," says Dawson

"Like flight control, wing trim or steering so that's like the ultimate goal."

Currently, each boat has one female on board racing in the role of ‘Strategist,’ or helm assist.

Mackay also wants to see the depth of skills of women grow.

"My dream is ultimately to see gender diverse without needing a women's pathway as such," said Mackay.

"You're looking at the next pick of sailors, it's women and men, they're equally at the top pushing the level."

In a sport known for its top speeds, the question now is how quickly can the race for gender equality progress.