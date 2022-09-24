Royal family release new image of King Charles III

The royal family has released a new image of King Charles III.

The image was taken last week in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace.

It shows the new monarch carrying out official government duties from The King’s Red Box.

The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the United Kingdom, the Realms, and Commonwealth representatives, and are sent to the King from the Private Secretary's Office.

A photograph can be seen in the background of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip. It was gifted by the late monarch to King George VI for Christmas in 1951.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She died on September 9, aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. She was Britain's longest-ever reigning monarch.

A state memorial service was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.