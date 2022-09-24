Fire near Christchurch uni set to 'totally destroy' - FENZ

Fire crews "from all over Christchurch" are battling to control a blaze near the University of Canterbury tonight, according to a Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson.

FENZ South Manager Lynn Crosson said details are scarce at this stage about the fire that was reported at about 8:55pm on Clyde Rd.

She said the building on fire is in the vicinity of the University of Canterbury.

"We understand it to be a two-storey building, well involved on arrival so we transmitted a third alarm. We have crews battling it from all over Christchurch," she said.

"Clyde Rd is closed at this time... we have 6 fire engines, and command unit and aerial at the scene.

"It is still burning and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area even though it will still be very visible to them."

Crosson said the building is a large derelict residential property, which will likely be “totally destroyed” by the blaze.

The fire is now contained, though still well ablaze, she said.

No people have been reported missing or injured at this stage.

