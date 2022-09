Daylight saving officially starts overnight, so don't forget to put your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed tonight.

Daylight saving. (Source: istock.com)

Daylight saving officially starts at 2am, when clocks will roll forward an hour as the summer months approach.

While moving your clocks forward, Fire and Emergency NZ is also encouraging everyone to check their smoke alarms this weekend as well as their timepieces.

Daylight saving ends on April 2 2023.