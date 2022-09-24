Collins just ahead of Brown in latest Auckland mayoralty poll

The latest poll has found Efeso Collins is narrowly ahead of Wayne Brown in the hotly contested race for the Auckland mayoralty.

Auckland mayoralty candidates Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown. (Source: 1News)

With two weeks before voting ends, the poll released today, had Collins at 27% and Brown at 25%.

However, the largest proportion of respondents remain undecided, with 34% saying they were unsure.

The poll, commissioned by Talbot Mills for the Efeso Collins campaign, surveyed more than a thousand voters for four weeks between August 26 and September 22. This included one week of polling without Viv Beck in the race.

When excluding respondents who polled "unsure", Collins was at 19% and Brown at 17%.

Collins said he was "encouraged" by the results, and has pledged to "work around the clock" in the final weeks before voting ends.

It comes ahead of this week's Q+A Kantar Public poll, which will be released on Q+A tomorrow.

The Talbot Mills poll used four weeks of rolling data, with a total of 1230 voters polled (including unsures) and 740 voters polled once unsures are removed. The larger poll with unsures included has a margin of error of 2.8%.