Auckland ticket wins $4.25 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

A Lotto player from Auckland has won $4.25 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.
The winning numbers are 7, 15, 23, 25, 26, 27 bonus ball 11, and power ball 10.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.
The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
Saturday’s winner is the fifteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just days after a player scored themselves $23.3 million with Powerball First Division.
The winning $23.3 million ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa.
Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Gisborne.
Meanwhile, a Strike player has won $200,000 with Strike Four.
The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak N Save Porirua in Porirua.