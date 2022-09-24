Auckland ticket wins $4.25 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

A Lotto player from Auckland has won $4.25 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The winning numbers are 7, 15, 23, 25, 26, 27 bonus ball 11, and power ball 10.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Saturday’s winner is the fifteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just days after a player scored themselves $23.3 million with Powerball First Division.

The winning $23.3 million ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Gisborne.

Meanwhile, a Strike player has won $200,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak N Save Porirua in Porirua.