Watch: Hero US cop saves life of choking baby

The quick actions of a US police officer helped save the life of an infant.

Last week the Oxford Police Department in Mississippi were called to reports of a choking baby.

Officer Ortiz was first on the scene and reacted quickly, flipping the child over and administering a few firm blows.

Thankfully, those actions managed to dislodge the blockage.

"The infant was taken to the ER for an evaluation but is doing fine now," the department wrote on Facebook.

"We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty."