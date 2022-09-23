Watch: Hero US cop saves life of choking baby

Source: 1News

The quick actions of a US police officer helped save the life of an infant.

Last week the Oxford Police Department in Mississippi were called to reports of a choking baby.

Officer Ortiz was first on the scene and reacted quickly, flipping the child over and administering a few firm blows.

Thankfully, those actions managed to dislodge the blockage.

"The infant was taken to the ER for an evaluation but is doing fine now," the department wrote on Facebook.

"We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty."

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Johnny Depp reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich

2

Auckland Malaysian restaurant hailed as one of world's best

3

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

4

Strong 5.8 earthquake near Wellington felt across NZ

5

Ukraine minister mocks Russian counterpart who stormed out of UN

Latest Stories

White Ferns win first series in West Indies after late scare

Tuivasa-Sheck still learning: 'I’m at the pinnacle in the All Blacks camp'

Khloé Kardashian gives first glimpse of son amid cheating scandal

Expelling Russian Ambassador among 'least meaningful' options - PM

Watch: Hero US cop saves life of choking baby

Related Stories

Ukraine minister mocks Russian counterpart who stormed out of UN

US: UN Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 1 dead

Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky tells UN