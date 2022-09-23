Ukraine minister mocks Russian counterpart who stormed out of UN

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lashed out at his Russian counterpart in the United Nations security council.

"The amount of lies coming from the Russian diplomats is quite extraordinary, Kuleba told the council. "The only thing in today's address by Russia in this torrent of lies worthy of reaction is the inappropriate slang used when mentioning a president of a foreign country, the president of Ukraine."

Kuleba's comments followed Sergey Lavrov's comments in which called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a slur.

Kuleba then mentioned Lavrov's quick departure from the chamber. "I also noted today that Russian diplomats flee almost as aptly as Russian soldiers," Kuleba said.

Kuleba then criticized Russia's invasion and said Russia's call up of 300,000 troops was a sign of defeat. "You can draft 300,000-500,000 people, but you will never win this war," Kuleba said.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov didn't mention his country's nuclear capacity or the new troop mobilisation during his own remarks at the council meeting, which France called to discuss accountability for alleged abuses and atrocities during the nearly seven-month-long war.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, before leaving. (Source: Associated Press)

Instead, Lavrov repeated his country’s frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east - one of the explanations Moscow has offered for the invasion - and that Western support for Ukraine is a menace to Russia.