Russia's continued UN presence serves a purpose - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Russian Ambassador to New Zealand won't be expelled, because that's not what Ukraine wants.

" Sanctions send the strongest message," she said in New York today.

"You know, we as politicians have all been banned for travelling to Russia because of our sanctions, not because of diplomatic expulsion."

Russia's diplomatic status, as well as that of its membership at the United Nations, has become a talking point at the General Assembly this week after President Putin ramped up his threats, prompting concern of an impending nuclear attack.

But Ardern says Russia's continued membership does serve a purpose.

"It's also a chance to make sure that Russia is facing the perspective, the views and the strong condemnation of the international community," she said.

Her comments came after Russia's Foreign Affair's minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting today, a move quickly criticised by others at the table.

"Distortions, dishonesty and disinformation," said James Cleverly, the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary.

"He has left the chamber. I'm not surprised. I don't think Mr. Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council."

Russia continues to claim it is the West acting in an aggressive and illegal manner, but Ukraine pushed back against that narrative again today.

"Russia should know one thing," said spokesman Dmytro Kuleba.

"It will never be able to kill all of us."