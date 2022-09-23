Govt invests $19m into facilities for upcoming FIFA World Cup

The Government has announced it will invest $19 million into upgrading sporting facilities ahead of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, which New Zealand is hosting.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson sits with Jane Patterson, Paula Hansen, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker and Wellington Phoenix Academy players after announcing funding for World Cup venues. (Source: Photosport)

Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson announced this afternoon the investment will support upgrades at 30 of the 32 potential sporting facilities earmarked for the tournament, including pitch, lighting and facility enhancements, and gender-neutral changing spaces.

Robertson said the venues themselves as well as local councils will also contribute to the costs of these upgrades.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the largest women’s sporting event on the planet," Robertson said.

"Hosting an event of this magnitude will generate significant social and economic benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women’s sport in this country.

"These upgrades are critical to ensure the success of the tournament, but will also benefit local communities, football clubs and many different sporting codes that use these facilities, which is another great reason to invest in them.

"They will also put us in a stronger position when bidding to host major international events in the future."

Among the facilities to be upgraded are the four stadiums that will host matches next year; Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington's Sky Stadium and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Also included are the newly-introduced team base camps which will act as headquarters for each team that includes accommodation and training facilities.

Robertson said there are 21 venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Dunedin, Rotorua, Napier, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Christchurch earmarked for Team Base Camps of which 16 will end up being selected and used by teams throughout the tournament.

The Government’s investment will also include $5 million through Sport New Zealand for gender neutral changing room upgrades at some of these venues, Robertson added.

“This is an excellent example of how Government investment in major events can drive positive, long-term change in our communities,” Grant Robertson said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is taking place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.