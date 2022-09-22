US FDA warns against cooking chicken in medication after TikTok video

Source: 1News

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to cook their chicken in cough medicine after a TikTok video went viral.

Chicken ready to be cooked.

Chicken ready to be cooked. (Source: istock.com)

The FDA says the "sleepy chicken" challenge can cause unwanted side effects.

"A recent social media video challenge encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or another similar OTC cough and cold medication, presumably to eat," it said in a statement.

"The challenge sounds silly and unappetising — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe.

"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapours while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."

The statement goes on to add someone could take a dangerously high dose of the medicine without even knowing it.

The FDA previously warned people against participating in the Benadryl challenge in September 2020.

