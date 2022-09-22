Tears to triumph: Elle Temu shines in Silver Ferns debut

Source: 1News

Elle Temu lined up for the national anthem, her new Silver Ferns teammates by her side, and let the emotions show as she sung in the black dress for the first time.

Temu's tears were a reminder that despite all the chaos in the build up to the first Test, it was still just that - a Test - and for the Stars defender in particular, a "debut to remember".

"It was a big step up and I'm just grateful to be here," Temu said.

"I thought I did quite well at the start of the anthem and then it kind of hit me all at once.

"But the girls got around me which was awesome."

Temu repaid that support in full with a stellar first night in the black dress, playing a full 60 minutes in the Silver Ferns' 70-45 win over the Sunshine Girls where she had three intercepts, five deflections and three gains.

Elle Temu fires off a pass against Jamaica.

Elle Temu fires off a pass against Jamaica. (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old, daughter of former rugby league professional Jason, said she still had room to improve despite the impressive first-up performance.

"I didn't expect a 60-minute game but it was awesome to get that first cap under my belt," she said.

"And for it to be 60 minutes and just thrown in to see what it's like, it was awesome."

Temu will likely have a reduced role in tonight's rematch in Auckland following her full-game last night - whether that luxury can be afforded to Jamaica's seven players with their bench made up of former internationals and now-player/coach Connie Fraser remains to be seen.

