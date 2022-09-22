Reminders from emergency services ahead of daylight saving

Emergency services have taken the opportunity to give some handy hints to Kiwis ahead of the start of daylight saving this weekend.

Daylight saving. (Source: istock.com)

At 2am on Sunday, September 25 clocks will roll forward an hour as the summer months approach.

Fire and Emergency NZ is encouraging everyone to check their smoke alarms this weekend as well as their timepieces.

The service used a recent story from Northland where smoke alarms helped save a home to illustrate their advice.

"Two weeks ago, Hinerakei Allen headed into town with her husband to run errands. In her rush to get out the door, she forgot she’d left her pot of chicken and veggie broth simmering away on the stove top.

"On the way back home two hours later, Hinerakei received a phone call from her daughter saying their house was on fire.

"Luckily for Hinerakei and her whānau, five years ago smoke alarms had been installed in every room of their house, except the bathroom."

The neighbours heard the alarms and called 111, with fire crews quickly on the scene to save the house.

Police also issued a reminder for people to lock their vehicles when heading to the beach, "with summer fast approaching and daylight saving almost upon us".

"Police cannot be everywhere at once and it is important that people put prevention measures in place to deter opportunistic thieves."