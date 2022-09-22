Four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand

Source: 1News

The Ministry of Health is reporting four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand.

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image).

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The cases were all reported in the past seven days, and are all people who have returned from overseas travel.

"Three are isolating in the Auckland region, and one in the South Island, following a positive test result," the ministry says.

"Significantly, in all four cases, there is no current evidence of community transmission and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from the cases as low."

It takes the total number of cases reported in New Zealand to nine.

The Ministry of Health is moving from reporting each individual case to providing weekly updates every Thursday.

"We continue to advise anyone who will have close physical or sexual contact while overseas, or with people who’ve recently been overseas, to be mindful of monkeypox symptoms and the health advice," the ministry says.

"According to the World Health Organization’s 21 September 2022 report, the number of monkeypox cases reported globally peaked in mid-August and the numbers of cases in Europe and the Americas are declining."

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

Four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand

2

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Former Gloriavale resident details expulsion from commune

4

Homicide probe after woman's body found in Manurewa house fire

5

Couple camp out in Botanic Gardens to find Burrito the poodle

Latest Stories

Expelling Russian Ambassador to NZ 'an active consideration' - Mahuta

Auckland jeweller ram-raided for third time in 10 months

Rieko and Jordie - the 'two misfits' leading the All Blacks line

Silver Ferns coach 'disappointed' at Jamaica series shambles

Four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand

Related Stories

MIQ air purifiers for schools rejected during Omicron surge

Some South Canterbury residents facing months without safe drinking water

Myocarditis caused by Covid vaccine led to Dunedin man's death - coroner

Woman forced to wait five hours for heart attack diagnosis