All Blacks: Jordie Barrett into midfield, Savea back at No.8

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his final team for this year's Rugby Championship, making adjustments where needed to cover injuries while giving some of his less-used front rowers and loose forwards another shot for this weekend's rematch against the Wallabies in Auckland.

Jordie Barrett dives over for a sensational late try to steal it for the All Blacks at Marvel Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Foster was forced to make changes to the side that stole a 39-37 win over the Wallabies last week in Melbourne with multiple players hurt in the Bledisloe Cup Test.

The All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane and midfielder David Havili to head knocks which have kept them on the sideline this week while Quinn Tupaea is out for at least three months after his knee injury from Darcy Swain's cleanout which resulted in the Wallabies lock earning a six-week ban this morning.

In more positive news, following the arrival of his third child with wife Saskia last week, Ardie Savea has returned to the starting line-up to partially fill the void left by Cane while Sam Whitelock will take over the captaincy.

Savea starts at his usual spot in the All Blacks at the back of the scrum with promoted duo Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane rounding out the loose trio.

Ioane's promotion to No.6 covers a fourth injury - Scott Barrett - with Tupou Vaa'i named on the bench as lock cover and Hoskins Sotutu covering the loose forwards.

In the tight five, Foster has brought an out-of-form Codie Taylor straight back in to the starting XV at hooker while Samisoni Taukei'aho, one of the All Blacks' most consistent performers this year, has been moved to the bench.

Codie Taylor shakes hands with Ian Foster. (Source: Getty)

In other changes to the front row, Foster has brought in Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala in as the reserve props.

In the backline, Foster has decided to back his "15 who can cover 12" by moving Jordie Barrett to the midfield to cover Havili and Tupaea's absence with brother Beauden promoted from the bench to start at fullback.

The tweaks to the All Blacks' backline has also meant changes to the backs reserves with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Sevu Reece called in.

“This year’s Rugby Championship is so tightly contested and our group is continuing to make shifts to improve,” said Foster.

“We are determined to finish the tournament strongly and we know that Australia will throw everything at us. This is what Test match rugby is all about and we can’t wait."

All Blacks vs Wallabies, Saturday 24 Sept, Eden Park, 7:05pm

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Sam Whitelock [C], 4. Brodie Retallick 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Tupou Vaa'i, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23. Sevu Reece