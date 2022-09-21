Man wanted over 'indecent act' in Nelson reserve

A man is wanted by police over what they describe as an "indecent act" at a reserve in Nelson on Monday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say the incident occurred on the Railway Reserve, Stoke, near the walkway to Cobham Crescent at 3.45pm on September 19.

"While there were no threats made to members of the public, this is a concerning incident and we would like to speak to the man," police say.

The man is described as Caucasian, of skinny build, around 30 years old, and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeve yellow high-vis top, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 220920/6821.

