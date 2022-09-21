Helen Clark moderates new meeting of women leaders at UNGA

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark moderated the first meeting of the newly established United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Platform of Women Leaders.

Clark told those gathered today the platform was "wonderful to see".

While prime minister she remarked she had attended a small meeting of women leaders in 2000 at the Millennium Summit. It had been convened by former Irish president and UN human rights commissioner Mary Robinson, Clark said.

"A very small group, in a small room, so it's wonderful to see this formal platform that you've created for today's meeting.

"I'm very, very happy to be here and to support all the women leaders who are here."

Executive director of UN Women Sima Bahous said the opportunity to gather women world leaders had never been so timely and so critical.

She remarked equality is still far off in political decision making, saying only one in four members of parliament worldwide are women and just 34% of those elected to local governments.

Bahous said higher up in the echelons of power, women are even fewer in number - less than 10% of heads of state and government are women and more than 100 countries have never had a women executive.

"This is why we see so few women in power at this venue, the high-level week of the UNGA," she said.

Today #WomenLeaders at #UNGA shared inspirational stories of leadership, commitment, dedication, and resilience.



Together we can build a more inclusive, peaceful and sustainable future.https://t.co/cmtVpQfa9k pic.twitter.com/oDpEizrVzY — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 21, 2022

President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi said female leadership is transformative.

"The women leaders with us today are living proof of this fact. Inclusive governance can result in policies that create positive change over the long term. By integrating the views of diverse women - especially at the highest levels - governments can effectively tailor and target solutions to those most in need."

Out of the 193 member states of the UN, only 28 women serve as elected heads of state or government. According to a new UN report, at the current pace of progress equal representation in parliament won't be achieved until 2062.

A sustainable development goal exists to achieve gender equality by 2030.

Bahous said for the goal to be achieved, efforts must be re-doubled for gender equality. Women's leadership must increase, she said, and people must continue to push for spaces which amplify women's voices.

"We know gender equal societies are more peaceful and more prosperous."

Other women heads of state and government at the meeting included Hungary's president Katalin Novák, Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Iceland's prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Samoa's prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, Uganda's prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, Aruba's prime minister Evelyn Wever-Croes and St Maarten's prime minister Silveria Jacobs.

All highlighted women's leadership as crucial to tackling global challenges and achieving a sustainable future.