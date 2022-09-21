'Beating heart' of Auckland Cook Islands community rewarded for efforts

Source: 1News

An Auckland woman who is described as the absolute beating heart of her Cook Islands community has been rewarded for her efforts.

Selina Patia gives everything she’s got to bring the energy, music, smiles and help to all whilst wishing there were more hours in the day so she can do more.

At all events, activities and programmes run through the community, Selina is always right in the middle doing what she can to make sure everyone is being looked after.

That's why ASB is recognising her ever giving efforts and gifting her $10,000, as this week’s ASB Good as Gold award recipient, to go towards a new car.

Watch the moment she is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.

