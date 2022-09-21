Ardern announces new Christchurch Call initiative from New York

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a new Christchurch Call initiative to develop and test "ground-breaking" algorithm technology to help build safer online platforms.

Making the announcement beside French President Emmanuel Macron from New York, Ardern said the algorithm partnership between New Zealand, the US, Twitter and Microsoft, will see findings and information shared across the whole Christchurch Call community.

Ardern said the partnership will help build safer platforms and more effective interventions, saying more research was needed into algorithms.

The Christchurch Call was created after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attacks. Ardern said the Christchurch Call had meant users were "far less likely to encounter terrorist and violence content online".

She said it was now more difficult for attackers to exploit online services. However, she said there was a need for better sharing of information and technology.

"Artificial intelligence, algorithms and machine learning play a growing role in our everyday lives...better understanding these systems is crucial to making the internet safer."

Macron said they wanted to fight propaganda and disinformation by increasing the number of positive actions - including working on algorithms.

"This is an important step forward," he said.