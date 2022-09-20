Eden Park turf under pressure ahead of busy weekend

Eden Park has seen its fair share of history over the years but perhaps never before three Tests and two sports all in one weekend.

The Black Ferns, then the All Blacks will play on Saturday before the All Whites and a retiring Winston Reid get their turn the following afternoon.

It's fair to say the hallowed ground is in for a hammering and Eden Park turf manager Blair Christiansen has been making sure it will be up to the task.

"This is awesome, this is what international stadiums are," Christiansen told 1News.

"We're New Zealand's national stadium so this could actually become the norm. So what's not to get excited about?"

And if there's anyone who can get giddy about grass – it's him.

"It has 5% synthetic fibres so they're within the profile and they provide additional stability to ensure when you've got the big guys playing rugby on Saturday night, they're not tearing it up and making it really uneven and unsuitable for football."

After the two rugby Tests are done Saturday evening, a fresh team of 10 will take to the pitch and work through the night; washing off the paint, swapping out the goalposts, mowing, repainting – all to make sure it’s fit for Sunday’s football friendly.

"We've practiced it a few times and it kind of works so there's no reason why it shouldn't."

Eden Park's sports smorgasbord

Saturday 24 September

Black Ferns vs Japan, 4:30pm

All Blacks vs Wallabies, 7:05pm

Sunday 25 September

All Whites vs Socceroos, 4pm