Brazen daylight smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

An Auckland jewellery store has been hit by a smash-and-grab robbery this afternoon, police said.

A "group of offenders" entered Stewart Dawsons in Westfield St Lukes just after 5pm today and took "some items", police said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police said a vehicle believed to be used by the thieves was abandoned a short distance away.

Broken glass from smashed cabinets could be seen inside the store.

No one was injured in the burglary.

Police have urged anyone with any information to call 105.

It's the latest in a string of jewellery store burglaries, with the Michael Hill store in Takapuna targeted at least twice recently, and an outlet in Newmarket as well.

Over the previous year, stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe, Auckland CBD, Henderson and Albany have also been hit.