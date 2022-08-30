Central Auckland jewellery store hit in smash-and-grab burglary

A Michael Hill jewellery store on Queen St in central Auckland has been hit in a smash-and-grab style burglary in the early hours of this morning.

Damage to display cabinet at Michael Hill store in Queen St, Auckland following a burglary. (Source: 1News)

Police say the store was burgled shortly before 3am with offenders smashing a window to gain entry.

Glass display cabinets were smashed up and shards of glass could be seen lying on the shop floor.

A fog cannon was activated inside the store forcing the offenders to flee.

Two stolen vehicles were seen fleeing the scene and these were later located abandoned in the nearby area.

Police say they're looking into what property has been taken from the store.

It's the latest in a string of robberies at Michael Hill stores, with the chain's Takapuna store targeted at least twice recently, and an outlet in Newmarket as well.

Over the previous year, stores in Westgate Mall, Botnay Town Centre, Pukekohe, St Lukes Mall, Auckland CBD, Henderson and Albany have been hit.