Central Auckland jewellery store hit in smash-and-grab burglary

Source: 1News

A Michael Hill jewellery store on Queen St in central Auckland has been hit in a smash-and-grab style burglary in the early hours of this morning.

Damage to display cabinet at Michael Hill store in Queen St, Auckland following a burglary.

Damage to display cabinet at Michael Hill store in Queen St, Auckland following a burglary. (Source: 1News)

Police say the store was burgled shortly before 3am with offenders smashing a window to gain entry.

Glass display cabinets were smashed up and shards of glass could be seen lying on the shop floor.

A fog cannon was activated inside the store forcing the offenders to flee.

Two stolen vehicles were seen fleeing the scene and these were later located abandoned in the nearby area.

Police say they're looking into what property has been taken from the store.

It's the latest in a string of robberies at Michael Hill stores, with the chain's Takapuna store targeted at least twice recently, and an outlet in Newmarket as well.

Over the previous year, stores in Westgate Mall, Botnay Town Centre, Pukekohe, St Lukes Mall, Auckland CBD, Henderson and Albany have been hit.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Vegan mum gets life in prison for starvation death of son

2

Cane conundrum: The clue which will reveal ABs captain's call

3

Central Auckland jewellery store hit in smash-and-grab burglary

4

NZ’s toilet paper mill wants $500k in damages from workers, union

5

Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

Latest Stories

Famous feline Mittens to be honoured with Wellington statue

Residents outraged over AT's proposed raised crossing on busy highway

Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'

Boxing NZ to create 'Open' category for transgender athletes

Ram-raids, attempted smash-and-grab in Hamilton overnight

Related Stories

Residents outraged over AT's proposed raised crossing on busy highway

Ram-raids, attempted smash-and-grab in Hamilton overnight

Top tips to protect your car from being stolen

Man dies of injuries after workplace incident in Auckland's Mt Eden