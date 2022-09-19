Video shows fire raging at Christchurch vehicle scrap yard

Source: 1News

Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze at a vehicle scrap yard in Christchurch.

Crews were at the scene on Kennaway Rd in Woolston about 10.30pm last night.

Video shows smoke billowing into the sky and a number of explosions could be heard. Stacks of cars could be seen aflame.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the fire is now fully extinguished.

A fire investigator is set to determine the cause.

The fire comes a month after another scrap yard fire in the suburb at National Steel on Garlands Rd. CCTV showed a group of four people in the area at the time of the suspicious fire on August 17.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

2

Rugby Australia submit complaint over time-wasting call - report

3

Royal family release stunning unseen photo of the Queen ahead of funeral

4

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

5

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

Latest Stories

Cambridge High locked down while police search for man with weapon

Court hears secret recording made by former Gloriavale leader

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen's funeral

Man charged with assault following Auckland CBD 'incidents'

Camilla reflects on Queen's humour in touching tribute video

Related Stories

Four injured in crash near Christchurch

Family of Christchurch-born man shot by US police want justice

Waka damaged in recent storm back on Christchurch's Avon River

Christchurch man jailed for brutal murder of his landlady