Video shows fire raging at Christchurch vehicle scrap yard

Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze at a vehicle scrap yard in Christchurch.

Crews were at the scene on Kennaway Rd in Woolston about 10.30pm last night.

Video shows smoke billowing into the sky and a number of explosions could be heard. Stacks of cars could be seen aflame.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the fire is now fully extinguished.

A fire investigator is set to determine the cause.

The fire comes a month after another scrap yard fire in the suburb at National Steel on Garlands Rd. CCTV showed a group of four people in the area at the time of the suspicious fire on August 17.