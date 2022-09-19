Ed Sheeran cancels 2023 Wellington show

Ed Sheeran has cancelled one of his 2023 New Zealand concerts due to "ongoing certainties" affecting global touring.

The concert was to be held at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on February 1 and was to be the start of his tour across Aotearoa.

In a statement made through Ticketek, Frontier Touring said the cancellation was because of “ongoing uncertainties” affecting global touring.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to ongoing uncertainties affecting a number of different variables with global touring, the first show of the New Zealand leg of Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour scheduled for Wednesday 1 February at Sky Stadium, is no longer going ahead as planned.

“The decision is not one that has been made lightly. We are very much looking forward to presenting this tour and do not foresee any problems with the remaining dates,” the statement read.

Sheeran’s show in Wellington the following night on February 2 is still going ahead as planned.

The tour will be the British singer's first tour of Australia and New Zealand since his Divide tour in 2018 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2018 tour saw the singer smash ticket sales with 1,006,387 being sold across Australia and New Zealand, becoming the highest-selling tour in history.