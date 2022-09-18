Wilde powers to victory in Super League Triathlon in California

Source: 1News

Hayden Wilde has powered through to victory in the 2022 Super League Championship. (Source: SKY)

The Kiwi claimed his second victory in the five-stage series, finishing ahead of Israel’s Shachar Sagiv and Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca.

Wilde's foe, Australian Matt Hauser was eliminated from the race after he crashed out in the first leg of the bike race.

Wilde said he was devastated to see Hauser go down but knew that he had to keep going.

“That felt good that one. I was struggling in the swim, I got some bad luck and fell into the pot hole there. I was actually really gutted to see (Matt) Hauser on the side getting eliminated, but unfortunately that’s racing.”

Wilde is now a favourite to win the overall title as he continues to wait for the outcome of an appeal over a penalty, which saw him miss out on the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

