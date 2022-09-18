Watch: Wallabies' Nic White blasts ref for late penalty call

Source: 1News

New footage from Nine shows Wallabies halfback Nic White blasting referee Mathieu Raynal for his late penalty call in their loss to the All Blacks.

After their first Bledisloe Test loss, White approached Raynal to talk about his penalty on Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley for time-wasting in the final minute.

READ MORE: Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

Raynal said "I told you two times and then you still continue [wasting time]."

White responded saying "I understand but he was just about to kick it out and for two seconds...mate, that just cost us the Rugby Championship."

He also mentioned that Wallabies first-five Bernard Foley was in the act of kicking before Raynal stepped in.

Raynal made a big statement before walking away, telling White that he was wrong for questioning his refereeing.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Wallabies' Foley on controversial time-wasting call

“Can I speak, I tell you first because you are the captain then I tell your 10 [Foley]. Then I warn him, I say if you don’t play immediately I will give a scrum," Raynal said.

“It’s not fair what you did at the end, you just run the time.

“If you think I’m not capable to give a scrum, you’re making a mistake, so now you know it.”

White was left with more questions than answers following his encounter as Australia look to find closure in next Saturday's second Test at Eden Park.

RugbyAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

2

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

3

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

4

Watch: Wallabies' Nic White blasts ref for late penalty call

5

Four injured in crash near Christchurch

Latest Stories

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

Silver Ferns' series with Jamaica shortened as new dates confirmed

Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death

Related Stories

Eden Park sold out for Black Ferns and All Blacks double-header

Ioane jokes about giving credit to Mo'unga for try-saving tackle

Wallabies 'thug' slammed for 'grotesque' act on All Black Tupaea

Bledisloe: Wallabies' fans 'devastated' after All Blacks loss