Two Silver Ferns' Tests cancelled amid Jamaica's passport issues

The Silver Ferns have cancelled their two Hamilton Tests against Jamaica with the Sunshine Girls still having passport issues in the United States.

Whintey Souness is contested for the ball by Jamaica. (Source: Photosport)

Netball NZ announced this afternoon the three-match series, scheduled to start this weekend, will no longer have its first two matches in Hamilton as previously planned due to ongoing travel problems.

"Jamaica’s arrival into the country has been delayed due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington after their visas were issued, and while the issue is set to be resolved, it means Jamaica will not be in New Zealand for what was to be the opening two Tests in Hamilton this weekend," Netball NZ said in a statement.

"All fans who purchased tickets for either of the two Hamilton matches will be given a full refund."

Netball NZ said they plan to reschedule the two Tests to take place in Auckland next week with Wednesday's match at Eventfinda Stadium still scheduled to proceed as planned.

A revised schedule would be released once Jamaica had solidified their travel plans.

Netball NZ Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said they were extremely frustrated and disappointed to have to make the last-minute changes, but they were left with no options after Jamaica were unable to secure their passports to enter the country.

“The Silver Ferns certainly felt the support from their fans which has been measured in sell-out crowds in Hamilton so we understand the massive disappointment many will be feeling with this news,” he said.

“With all the disruption and the delays that have occurred, the move to one city provides us some certainty about the series and believe playing all matches in Auckland will help alleviate the challenges we are facing with rescheduling."

The series has garnered plenty of interest with it being the first time the Silver Ferns have played since last month's bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games where Jamaica beat them soundly in the semi-finals.