Kylian Mbappé tops highest-paid footballers list for 2022

French forward Kylian Mbappé tops the highest-paid football players list for 2022.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring his second goal during his sides match against Juventus. (Source: Associated Press)

While football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the sport and royalties for nearly two decades, 23-year-old Mbappé is representing the next generation.

Mbappé signed a three-year extension with club Paris Saint-Germain in May, for $412 million, making him the highest-paid player in the game.

In the 2022-23 season, Mbappé is earning $206 million with $20 million of it coming from endorsements.

Second on the list, Ronaldo is earning a total of $186 million with $60 million of it coming from endorsements.

Lionel Messi is third, earning $181 million while Neymar comes in at fourth with $150 million.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is in fifth place at $65 million, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard is next with $51 million and Andrés Iniesta is earning $50 million.

Raheem Sterling is in eighth place earning $48 million while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne $48 million and Atlético Madrid’s Antonie Griezmann $45 million round out the list.