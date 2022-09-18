Kylian Mbappé tops highest-paid footballers list for 2022

Source: 1News

French forward Kylian Mbappé tops the highest-paid football players list for 2022.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring his second goal during his sides match against Juventus.

While football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the sport and royalties for nearly two decades, 23-year-old Mbappé is representing the next generation.

Mbappé signed a three-year extension with club Paris Saint-Germain in May, for $412 million, making him the highest-paid player in the game.

In the 2022-23 season, Mbappé is earning $206 million with $20 million of it coming from endorsements.

Second on the list, Ronaldo is earning a total of $186 million with $60 million of it coming from endorsements.

Lionel Messi is third, earning $181 million while Neymar comes in at fourth with $150 million.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is in fifth place at $65 million, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard is next with $51 million and Andrés Iniesta is earning $50 million.

Raheem Sterling is in eighth place earning $48 million while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne $48 million and Atlético Madrid’s Antonie Griezmann $45 million round out the list.

Football

