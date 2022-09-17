Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a media conference on Saturday morning after visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference in the UK after visiting the Queen's coffin.

Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference in the UK after visiting the Queen's coffin. (Source: 1News)

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Clarke Gayford also she met with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday morning NZT.

She said it was a chance to pass on her condolences on behalf of the New Zealand people.

“Whilst, of course, New Zealand has lost a Queen, they have lost a grandmother.”

Ardern was among the first foreign dignitaries to pay respects to the late Queen, visiting the monarch early Saturday morning as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

She had also signed the condolence book at Lancaster House on behalf of the New Zealand government.

“Each of these activities today have reminded me of the sincerity in which everyone is grieving here in the UK, but also what a historic occasion it is that we are part of as well,” she said.

READ MORE: Ardern among first world leaders to pay respects to the Queen

She is set to attend an audience with the King, along with other realm country leaders on Sunday. She is also expected to meet Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

WorldPoliticsUK and EuropeRoyaltyQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022

Popular Stories

1

Exclusive: Wallabies' Foley on controversial time-wasting call

2

Ardern among first world leaders to pay respects to the Queen

3

Three people dead after crash at Matamata, Waikato

4

Guard keeping vigil over Queen's coffin faints at Westminster

5

Purr-fect ending for pet cat stuck in tree for two weeks

Latest Stories

David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay respects to Queen

Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

Three more rate rises from Reserve Bank - ANZ forecast

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

Global warming among factors that worsened Pakistan floods - study

Related Stories

David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay respects to Queen

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

King Charles attends vigil for the Queen as she lies in state

London security ramping up ahead of Queen's funeral