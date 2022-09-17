Thousands turn out for inaugural Race Tekapo

More than one thousand people have turned out for the inaugural Race Tekapo - an iconic destination race with courses 3km to 50km long.

"Lake Tekapo is just raw New Zealand beauty," said Race Director Kerry Uren.

"Everyone's been amazing to come back this year and support the event."

The inaugural race was actually scheduled for 2021 but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The first placed 50km male, Ben Taylor, said it was 'so varied' and he enjoyed running the lake the most.

His female counterpart, Steph Nevins, agreed, telling 1News "it's just so nice to see so many people and just be normal and not have to worry if the event will run or not."

The Mackenzie District was one of the five most affected by the pandemic and organizers' wanted to ensure the area could cash in on the event; holding it during off-peak season and outside of the New Zealand school holidays.

With only 2% of entries coming from those in the area, it means the bulk of competitors were 'out of towners'.

The longest course took runners from Lake Tekapo, up the Mount John Summit where the dark sky observatory is, continuing through Balmoral High Country station, before heading past lake McGregor and Alexandrina.