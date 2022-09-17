Thousands turn out for inaugural Race Tekapo

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

More than one thousand people have turned out for the inaugural Race Tekapo - an iconic destination race with courses 3km to 50km long.

"Lake Tekapo is just raw New Zealand beauty," said Race Director Kerry Uren.

"Everyone's been amazing to come back this year and support the event."

The inaugural race was actually scheduled for 2021 but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The first placed 50km male, Ben Taylor, said it was 'so varied' and he enjoyed running the lake the most.

His female counterpart, Steph Nevins, agreed, telling 1News "it's just so nice to see so many people and just be normal and not have to worry if the event will run or not."

The Mackenzie District was one of the five most affected by the pandemic and organizers' wanted to ensure the area could cash in on the event; holding it during off-peak season and outside of the New Zealand school holidays.

With only 2% of entries coming from those in the area, it means the bulk of competitors were 'out of towners'.

The longest course took runners from Lake Tekapo, up the Mount John Summit where the dark sky observatory is, continuing through Balmoral High Country station, before heading past lake McGregor and Alexandrina.

Other SportChristchurch and CanterburyAthletics

Popular Stories

1

Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception – report

2

Exclusive: Wallabies' Foley on controversial time-wasting call

3

Off-duty cop stood down after crash kills cyclist

4

Man arrested after allegedly charging at Queen's coffin

5

Person arrested after death at Hamilton property

Latest Stories

Thousands turn out for inaugural Race Tekapo

Live stream: Kapa haka celebration of the Māori Language petition

Air NZ's first-ever direct flight to New York takes off

BNZ to auction off multimillion-dollar art collection

Off-duty cop stood down after crash kills cyclist

Related Stories

Cantabrian hammer thrower eyes Olympics after breaking records in first post-lockdown competition

'I lost all motivation' - Olympian Tom Walsh says family support helped him through recent 'dark times'

New $54m track and field hub opens, years after quake destroyed Christchurch's only facility