Eden Park sold out for Black Ferns and All Blacks double-header

New Zealand Rugby has announced that Eden Park will be sold out for next Saturday’s double-header when the Black Ferns take on Japan, and the All Blacks face Australia.

The Black Ferns celebrate Ruahei Demant's try against Australia in the Laurie O'Reilly Cup . (Source: Photosport)

Forty-seven thousand fans will descend on the historic Kiwi fortress to see the Black Ferns play their final match before the Rugby World Cup in October.

They will also see the trans-Tasman rivalry resume in the second Test of the Bledisloe Cup, with the Wallabies looking for revenge on the All Blacks following a controversial finish in their first Test loss.

The All Blacks celebrate Will Jordan's try in the first Test of the Bledisloe Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Black Ferns head coach, Wayne Smith says the match will help his side get ready for the World Cup.

“This match is a great opportunity for our preparations as a team but also fans, who will get a taste of what is to come," Smith said.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is also looking forward to the match as his team look for more consistency on the field.

“It is fantastic to see a full Eden Park for our final home game. The fact that the Rugby Championship is on the line makes it an exciting occasion. We can’t wait.”

