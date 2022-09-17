Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a media conference on Saturday morning after visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference in the UK after visiting the Queen's coffin. (Source: 1News)

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Clarke Gayford also she met with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday morning NZT.

She said it was a chance to pass on her condolences on behalf of the New Zealand people.

“Whilst, of course, New Zealand has lost a Queen, they have lost a grandmother.”

Ardern was among the first foreign dignitaries to pay respects to the late Queen, visiting the monarch early Saturday morning as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

She had also signed the condolence book at Lancaster House on behalf of the New Zealand government.

“Each of these activities today have reminded me of the sincerity in which everyone is grieving here in the UK, but also what a historic occasion it is that we are part of as well,” she said.

She is set to attend an audience with the King, along with other realm country leaders on Sunday. She is also expected to meet Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.