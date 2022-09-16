New report reveals highest-paid salaries in New Zealand

How much other people earn is a source of constant fascination, but it's also taboo.

A new report from job website Seek is shining a spotlight on salaries, and it makes for some riveting reading.

Data from May to July this year shows salaries are up across all sectors, with most roles getting percentage boosts between 9.2% to 17.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The most well-paid jobs are in information and communications technology (ICT), with advertised salaries growing around 6% in the last quarter for an average of $111,000.

However, the biggest jump in pay has gone to those working in sales, with salaries up 20.5% to an average of $77,950.

Warehouse packers are also getting more in the back pocket, with their pay rising 17.5% to $51,853.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark says the pay rises can be owed to "some very fascinating dynamics in play".

"We continue to have record job numbers on seek.co.nz and it's been that way for a number of months now," he explained.

"As a consequence of that, we see a lot less applicants per job and so those looking to find talent are finding it harder and with that imbalance in supply and demand, we're seeing salaries grow across the board."

Clark says while the pay for ICT, sales and warehouse packing jobs have seen healthy growth, salaries are seeing good increases "across the spectrum".

The worst-performing jobs for pay increases can be found in real estate and community services.

He says for people feeling disheartened by the figures, now is a "great time to look for a job".

"There is a boom out there – there’s no question about it. If you're unhappy or you're looking for the next step, there's never been a better time," he said.

"You could argue it's less competitive, fewer people are applying per role than there have been so if you're looking for a change, now's the time because you've got the best bargaining position than you've ever had."