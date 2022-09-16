Neesham turns down NZC contract, Allen and Tickner taken instead

New Zealand Cricket have added Finn Allen and Blair Tickner to their contracted players list - but only after Black Caps all rounder Jimmy Neesham turned down one of the available contracts.

Jimmy Neesham leaves the field. (Source: Photosport)

NZC announced this morning Allen and Tickner will take up the contracts which were available after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme were released from their deals last month.

At the bottom of the statement though NZC added that Neesham had originally been offered one of the contracts but he declined "on the basis of pre-arranged agreements he had already struck with overseas domestic leagues".

Neesham took to social media to clarify his decision, saying he knew some would see it as him "choosing money over representing my country".

"I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word and re-sign with NZ Cricket.

"Playing for the Black Caps has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events."

NZC noted despite Neesham's rejection, he remains selectable for the Black Caps when available much like Boult.

On Allen and Tickner, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said each had been close to the top 20 announced in May, and had taken their opportunities in the interim.

Central bowler Tickner has played six ODIs and 11 T20s for New Zealand to date while 23-year-old Wellington batsman Allen has already represented his country in eight ODIs and 13 T20s.

"Blair’s been in Black Caps squads for all three formats over the past 12 months which is testament to his progress," Stead said of Tickner.

“He’s a bowler who just keeps improving and we’ve been particularly impressed with his red-ball development, which saw him in the recent squads for the England and South Africa Tests.

“He knows the environment, understands his role, and bowls with good pace and aggression.”

Stead added Allen deserved his promotion of the basis of the skill-set he offered, and the form demonstrated so far.

"Finn clearly has huge talent and potential," he said.

"He’s shown he’s up to the international level in his limited opportunities to date.

"In particular, his match-winning 96 against West Indies on a difficult wicket in Barbados showed his class and maturity."