Jacinda Ardern to meet King Charles, Prince William

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects to meet with King Charles, Prince William and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in the coming days.

Ardern touched down in the UK a few hours ago ahead of attending the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

She said she could not provide exact details on the meetings at this stage, as she's being briefed with about 24 hours' notice from Buckingham Palace.

Asked about a meeting with King Charles III, Ardern said she believes there will be an opportunity, but is unsure if she will have individual audience. It was possible she would get one on one-time with the King during a meeting with the realm nations.

She will view the Queen's casket, which is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Ardern said Prince William had always been there for New Zealand in its times of need and grief, recalling his visit in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

She said it was time for New Zealand to be there for the prince and his family.

The prime minister also expects to meet the UK's new prime minister Liz Truss. She said the Queen will be discussed and the pair would "transact our relationship" as well.

"I'll simply share the sorrow that New Zealand has and pass on our deepest condolences. At the end of the day, although this is a period of transition for him, he has also lost his beloved mother. I think for us and New Zealand that's first and foremost for us," Ardern said when asked about what she would say to the King.

The prime minister said the King had a "deep knowledge and interest" in New Zealand and has a "genuine love for Kiwis". She remarked she is in no doubt this will continue.

Ardern remarked she had only been in the country a few hours and could see the nation was in mourning.

"Being here and seeing it in person, you can just see the sheer scale of this period for the United Kingdom," she said.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will also be attending the Queen's state funeral and a Defence Force contingent will be marching in the procession.