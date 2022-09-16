All Blacks steal win at the death after ref chaos in last minute

Relive 1News' live coverage of tonight's Bledisloe Cup Test between the Wallabies and All Blacks at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

FT: AUS 37-39 NZL

NZL TRY! JORDIE BARRETT HAS WON IT! JORDIE BARRETT HAS WON IT! The All Blacks steal it after the final hooter in the right corner.

You cannot write that finish. We're speechless. Melbourne is speechless. One person who isn't is Nic White who is screaming at the ref, "You've just cost us the Rugby Championship".

Good luck going to sleep after that.

79min: AUS 37-34 NZL

WHAT IS GOING ON?!?! The All Blacks are penalised off their maul after Coles gets isolated at the back. Wallabies then milk the clock while they celebrate but they take so long to kick it that the referee reverses the penalty and gives the All Blacks a scrum for time wasting! It's only five metres from the Wallabies line. CHAOS!

78min: AUS 37-34 NZL

The All Blacks get a penalty off the restart and THEY'RE GOING FOR THE WIN! Whitelock turns down the three and says we'll go for the corner! HERE WE GO!

77min: AUS 37-34 NZL

AUS THREE! White strikes it beautifully and the Aussies are in front.

75min: AUS 34-34 NZL

Wallabies win a penalty on halfway and this could be the moment! All Blacks had a lineout on halfway, they win it, move the ball to Papalii in the midfield and he takes it into contact. Wallabies are over it and Papalii is penalised for not releasing. With it being 50m out, Nic White steps up to take it.

73min: AUS 34-34 NZL

AUS TRY! We're all tied up! All Blacks go high with their kick off the restart but the Wallabies get it and set up an attack 40m out. It comes to the left wing and Samu breaks the tackle, passes back inside to Koroibete, Koroibete back to Samu and the big man is in. Foley with a pressure kick from the left sideline and he's got that one too. All tied up!

70min: AUS 27-34 NZL

NZL THREE! Wallabies' hard work to get back in this game is partially undone with a silly offside penalty. Mo'unga from right in front 44m out and he slots it with ease. Back out to seven points with just under 10 minutes to play.

67min: AUS 27-31 NZL

AUS TRY! There's still another chapter in this game yet! Kellaway gets a second in the right corner off the lineout and Foley goes five-from-five off the tee. Margin back to four points.

66min: AUS 20-31 NZL

And now there's a penalty at the lineout for closing the gap by the All Blacks. So another 20m earned with another kick and the Wallabies now with a 5m lineout.

65min: AUS 20-31 NZL

Another scrum penalty for the Wallabies with an illegal push from the ABs. Wallabies march straight back to the All Blacks' 22 for another lineout.

63min: AUS 20-31 NZL

Not a great restart from the All Blacks. Mo'unga overcooks the kick by some distance and it's out on the full. Wallabies scrum on halfway.

62min: AUS 20-31 NZL

AUS TRY! A well placed short ball puts Kelloway in space and he sprints away to score off the lineout. 11 point game.

60min: AUS 13-31 NZL

All Blacks showing they're not afraid to try things out here. Jordie Barrett with a cross kick inside his 22 with no advantage or anything and he links up with Caleb Clarke in a world of space. Clarke sprints to halfway with Ioane in support but they get mixed up on what line to run and there's a knock on. Wallabies scramble back to get the ball but can't get it with the ball killed by NZ. Wallabies kick for touch again with the penalty.

58min: AUS 13-31 NZL

Australians knock it on at the lineout and let their frustrations show with some pushing and shoving. Nothing in it though so we set an NZ scrum 15m from the All Blacks' line.

57min: AUS 13-31 NZL

Another stoppage as the TMO is called in to check foul play against Tyrel Lomax. He's lifted his opposite at a breakdown and while it's not pretty, he doesn't take him "past the 90" as they so so it's only a penalty. Wallabies know they need more than threes here so they kick for the corner. Lineout 15m from the ABs line to come.

56min: AUS 13-31 NZL

NZL TRY! After the All Blacks grind their way to halfway off the restart, Beauden Barrett sees a small gap and chips one over the rushing the Wallabies line with Jordan giving chase. He collects it, steps to his left to beat the fullback and sprints away to score untouched. An All Blacks classic that - something from nothing. An there's still four minutes to go for the Wallabies before they get their man back.

53min: AUS 13-24 NZL

NZL TRY! They set the maul but Taukei'aho gives it to Smith. Smith to Jordie Barrett who pops it back to Mo'unga on a fine line to go in to score.

51min: AUS 13-17 NZL

AUS YELLOW! Aussies lose another man to the bin as Jake Gordon is sent off for collapsing a maul near the line. All Blacks use the penalty to kick for the corner again.

50min: AUS 13-17 NZL

Wallabies initiate a kicking duel but it's going to cost them big time. Jordie Barrett with a big hoof down field and Marika Koroibete can't get to it in time. He scrambles to try and recover the ball but is swarmed by the All Blacks. He won't release the ball and he's penalised for it! All Blacks opt for a lineout with the penalty - throw in will be 10m from the Aussie line.

48min: AUS 13-17 NZL

Another handling error from the ABs off the restart as Beauden Barrett misreads a high ball - don't think we can blame the smoke now. Wallabies will get a scrum on halfway from it.

47min: AUS 13-17 NZL

AUS THREE! Another penalty and Foley gives the Aussies their first points of the half from 45m out. With that, the Wallabies are also back up to 15 players.

44min: AUS 10-17 NZL

All Blacks are one good decision away from a second try! They hold on to the ball again from inside their 22 and find space to the right. It gets to Hoskins Sotutu who can either pass or take it into contact but he tries to kick it ahead. No one really around to chase besides Brodie Retallick but Aussies get to it easily and even earn a penalty with it. Not a great option from the No.8. Aussies will milk the clock here.

43min: AUS 10-17 NZL

NZL TRY! Advantage taken! All Blacks hold on to it off the kick off and after shifting it wide Will Jordan kicks ahead with space. Wallabies scramble to get back to the bouncing ball but the All Blacks are there with numbers and force the turnover on the Aussie 22! They get the turnover, send it to the left and would you believe it, Taukei'aho powers his way over for a second. What a start!

40min: AUS 10-10 NZL

And we're back underway in Melbourne. A reminder the All Blacks are up two players on the Wallabies to start thanks to the two late yellow cards.

HT: AUS 10-10 NZL

Caleb Clarke is tackled in the first Bledisloe Test in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

Aussies kick it into touch and a chaotic first half is in the books. All Blacks started superbly but handling errors and flashes of brilliance from the Wallabies have allowed the hosts to get back into this one and lock things up at the break. A terribly disjointed first half though - it took 58 minutes to get through with all the stoppages.

The first five minutes of the second half will be huge though with the All Blacks receiving the ball and up two men from the late yellow cards.

No doubt Darcy's, uh, "cleanout" will be a discussion point in days ahead and whether it warranted a red card. Tupaea does not look good being helped from the field.

Stay with us, the second half to this thriller will be underway shortly.

38min: AUS 10-10 NZL

All Blacks look promising on attack again but there's another knock on and making it worse is they try to recover it in an offside position so it's going to be a Wallabies penalty. Aussies clear to relieve pressure and it's their lineout on halfway.

37min: AUS 10-10 NZL

NZL NO TRY! With a two-man advantage, the All Blacks go for the corner looking to score before halftime. The lineout is uncontested and Taukei'aho goes for the corner! He's confident he's scored but they head upstairs and it shows Jake Gordon has done enough to force a knock on. Wallabies with a goal line drop out to restart.

36min: AUS 10-10 NZL

Quinn Tupaea grimaces after getting injured against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

AUS YELLOW! More trouble for the Aussies as Darcy Swain, fresh on the field, is ALSO sent off for a nasty shoulder into Tupaea's leg. Tupaea is off injured from it and Swain is very lucky it was only a yellow. It's already been called "grotesque" by some and much worse by others.

The midfield injury crisis means Beauden Barrett is on to the field now and there's going to be some serious shuffling to make it work - Jordie to the midfield, anyone?

36min: AUS 10-10 NZL

AUS YELLOW! Caleb Clarke makes a break off the lineout and he's into the backfield with plenty of space to work with. He bumps through multiple tackles and eventually goes down 20m out. Wallabies kill any chance of a quick recycle and it's Tom Wright who is sent off for the cynical play.

35min: AUS 10-10 NZL

SUPERB defence from the All Blacks! The Wallabies throw absolutely everything at them for 15 phases but the line holds them out. Quinn Tupaea then spies a half chance and gets over the ball to earn a penalty! Mo'unga clears and the All Blacks get a lineout 15m from halfway.

32min: AUS 10-10 NZL

And would you believe it, the Wallabies pack has earned another penalty against the feed at the scrum! Brimming with confidence, Foley kicks for the corner again and it's another 5m lineout!

31min: AUS 10-10 NZL

Scott Barrett steals it at the lineout but the All Blacks' clearance is sub par. Marika Koroibete runs it back at the All Blacks and breaks a few tackles en route. Wallabies try to move it quick but there's a knock on in the excitement. All Blacks scrum on their 22 near the left touchline.

29min: AUS 10-10 NZL

And Cane's night is over too with a failed HIA test. On the field, the All Blacks have survived another flash of Wallabies brilliance sparked by Pete Samu to recover the ball 5m from their own line. Jordie Barrett clears but it's only a brief respite - Wallabies with a lineout 5m inside the All Blacks' 22.

27min: AUS 10-10 NZL

AUS TRY! No denying them this time! Rob Valetini bundles over to score off the lineout move.

And it gets even worse for the All Blacks - David Havili's night is over with a failed HIA as captain Sam Cane comes off for an HIA of his own. That brings Dalton Papalii onto the field with Sam Whitelock taking over at captain but just as fast as he's on, Papalii is back off with a yellow card for bringing down the Wallabies maul near the line. BIG 10 minutes coming up now!

25min: AUS 3-10 NZL

Aussies cough up the ball off the restart and there's no advantage so it's going to be an All Blacks scrum about 30m from their own line. All Blacks try to milk another penalty but instead it's Ethan de Groot who gets penalised! Wallabies turn down the three points on offer and kick for the corner. THEY WANT THOSE FIVE POINTS BACK!

22min: AUS 3-10 NZL

AUS NO TRY! BACK IT UP COS RIEKO IOANE'S DONE IT AGAIN! Having given the try already, the referee is forced to go back on his word as the TMO intervenes and shows Ioane has managed to hold up Andrew Kellaway. Sensational effort from him to get across and make that tackle at speed. Ref officially takes the five points back off the board and the Melbourne crowd is fuming!

21min: AUS 8-10 NZL

AUS TRY! After winning a penalty at the lineout, the Wallabies work a superb set move from the Aussies and they're in in the right corner.

20min: AUS 3-10 NZL

Scary moment for the All Blacks there as the score is almost tied up! Aussies go high off the restart and now it's the All Blacks' turn to struggle with the high ball. It bounces, Wallabies recover and kick ahead. Marika Koroibete gives chase with No Kiwis around but the ball goes into touch before he can get to it. Otherwise he was in. All Blacks under pressure inside their 22.

18min: AUS 3-10 NZL

AUS THREE! Aussies with a slick move off the lineout and they burst into the All Blacks' 22 in the midfield. Try to recycle quick but it's hindered illegally by the ABs. No advantage in the end so the Wallabies come back for the free three points on offer and Bernard Foley gets them - that extra kick must've helped.

16min: AUS 0-10 NZL

Aussies get a turnover off the lineout and catch the All Blacks napping in transition. Chip over the top sends Jordie Barrett scrambling back to recover. He gets there and NZ stabalise for a Jordan clearance. Wallabies lineout now. 30m from ABs line.

15min: AUS 0-10 NZL

All Blacks' attack stops with a knock on and Wallabies clear. All Blacks with another lineout - this time on halfway.

14min: AUS 0-10 NZL

Wallabies finally get their first decent touch of the ball after a clearance from Mo'unga but they give up ANOTHER penalty as Will Jordan makes a superb tackle and wraps up the ball. Wallabies don't release so the arm goes up and whistle is blown.

In a slight blow for the ABs, Havili is off for an HIA after an ugly tackle. Mo'unga kicks for touch and gets the All Blacks a lineout 30m from the Wallabies line.

12min: AUS 0-10 NZL

The Wallabies aren't the only ones struggling at the start of this Test - thousands of fans are still trying to get into the stadium for the match!

Wallabies kickoff was supposed to be 4 minutes ago and there's still thousands of fans trying to get into Marvel Stadium 🤦‍♂️ #ausvnzl #Bledisloe

10min: AUS 0-10 NZL

NZL THREE! Make that FOUR penalties against the Aussies! They're really struggling to get it right at the breakdown and our getting punished severely. Mo'unga steps up with the tee this time from a bit closer and more in front and he slots it.

9min: AUS 0-7 NZL

And the All Blacks get a penalty at the scrum. Tyrel Lomax gets the better of Alaalatoa and the Aussies buckle. Instead of kicking for the corner again, Cane chooses the three this time. Jordie Barrett with the penalty attempt 45m out to the left but he's hooked it left. Score stays the same. Aussies with a 22m dropout.

7min: AUS 0-7 NZL

Wallabies really feeling the pressure right now. Mo'unga puts up another high ball off the restart and the Wallabies again can't recover it as the smoke is still present and causing visibility issues! All Blacks recover, look to shift it wide but there's a knock on in their attack. Wallabies scrum just inside their half.

5min: AUS 0-7 NZL

NZL TRY! Samisoni Taukei'aho goes in at the back of the maul! As easy as you like. It goes to Retallick at the lineout, they set the maul, pile the bodies on and muscle their way over. Superb conversion from the sideline from Mo'unga adds the extras. Perfect start.

3min: AUS 0-0 NZL

All Blacks get a penalty off the lineout. They turn down the three points on offer and kick for the corner! Sam Cane wants to make a statement early! ANOTHER penalty at the lineout and the ABs go straight back to the corner. HUGE pressure early on.

KICKOFF

Mo'unga gets it going and we're underway in Melbourne! Chaos to open the match - the smoke from the fireworks display earlier has hung around with the roof closed and the Wallabies can't pull in the kickoff as they lose sight of it in the air! They recover eventually but are bundled into touch. All Blacks lineout on the Wallabies 22 30s into the contest!

9.55pm:

Anthems are sung superbly by members of the Hamilton musical cast currently performing in Melbourne before the All Blacks lay down the challenge. The crowd absolutely LOVED the Wallabies response to the haka, huge cheers when the team went into their own arrow formation and moved forward as Aaron Smith led Ka Mate!

ELECTRIC atmosphere!

9.50pm:

And one last tidbit from 1News Sport reporter Kimberlee Downs at Marvel Stadium before kickoff:

“Wallabies captain James Slipper told media yesterday that veteran first-five Bernard Foley would be their goal kicker for the test. Tonight he stayed out after both teams had gone to the sheds for one last kick before the pre-match entertainment. Tonight will be his first test since the 2019 World Cup.”

Totally not a pressure cooker Test to walk back into the No.10 jersey for. Not at all!

9.45pm:

We're not far away now! After a rather impressive fireworks and lights show [with some flamethrowers thrown in, of course] the teams are making their way out on to the pitch for the anthems and haka before kickoff.

Of note, as we’ve seen at sporting events throughout the week, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked with a minute’s silence ahead of the game as well.

9.30pm:

Some quick insight from 1News Sport reporter Kimberlee Downs on the ground:

"The crowd is growing here in Marvel Stadium, and so far All Blacks jerseys might just outnumber the Wallabies ones."

Yikes, they'll hope that balance swings back to a golden advantage with the 55,000 capacity stadium being a sellout tonight!

9.25pm:

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects a "real battle" with the Wallabies tonight, especially at the breakdown, but wants his side to focus on being consistent after their 53-3 win over Los Pumas almost two weeks ago.

"It's just a matter of building momentum, really," Foster told Sky.

"We feel like we're doing a lot of good things off the park. We put a lot of those things on the park and we want to keep doing that, he said."

The All Blacks coach also gave a little shoutout to Ardie Savea who isn't with the team tonight, instead at home with his family for the arrival of his third child.

Hoskins Sotutu has been brought straight into the starting lineup to cover Savea.

9.15pm:

And here's a view of how the pitch is looking ahead of the contest from 1News Sport reporter Kimberlee Downs who is in Melbourne for the fixture. Note the closed roof - should mean plenty of fast-paced action!

Marvel Stadium ahead of the first Bledisloe Test. (Source: 1 Sport)

Earlier this week, Kim was able to get down on the pitch to give us a preview of tonight's action. Check it out below:

With little over 24 hours to go until the All Blacks and Wallabies face off in Melbourne, @KimberleeDowns gives us a sneak peek inside Marvel Stadium for what's in store.



Want more Bledisloe Cup coverage? 👉 https://t.co/k8csqm4eA5

9pm:

It's a school night but we won't blame you for letting the kids stay up for this one - the first of two Bledisloe Tests this year between the All Blacks and Wallabies inside a Rugby Championship that is simply too tight to call after a wild four rounds of results so far.

The All Blacks have turned to history this week for finding the extra drive they need to back up that impressive win over Argentina two weeks ago in Hamilton but the Wallabies believe their youth who know little of it may be the difference maker tonight.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out - Kick off is just 45 minutes away!

Teams

James Slipper is smothered by the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Lalakai Foketi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Pete Samu, 6 Rob Leota, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (c)

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia

All Blacks: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea