Wallabies not buying talk of 'best chance' to win Bledisloe Cup

The All Blacks' rollercoaster season of form and results has left some commentators claiming this could be the Wallabies' best chance in years to end their Bledisloe drought but captain James Slipper isn't buying into it.

The trans-Tasman rivals will play a two-Test Bledisloe series this year with a rare midweek Test on Thursday at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium kicking things off for 2022.

The All Blacks have won just three of their seven Tests so far this year, which has resulted in a review and changes to the coaching staff along with milestone defeats to Ireland and Argentina.

As such, Slipper was asked if the Wallabies - who are also three-for-seven this year - felt this was their best chance in years to break the 20-year drought in reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup.

"I've heard that commentary a fair bit but history tells us that they're a pretty hard team to beat," Slipper said.

James Slipper is smothered by the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

"Historically, they've had the wood on us for 20 years so I think us as a playing group, we understand what's coming."

Among that group are players such as uncapped Langi Gleeson and injured star Noah Lolesio who were only infants when Australia last held the Bledisloe, although Slipper believes their lack of memories of the Wallabies hoisting the Bledisloe are an advantage.

"These young players coming in haven't gone through the last 10, 15 years of playing the All Blacks and they've had some great teams over the last decade," the 121-Test prop said.

"But our players, they're just excited to get out there - most of them haven't played the All Blacks consistently and it sets up a really good match.

"We're coming here to perform."

Mat Rogers and Owen Finegan celebrate after winning the Bledisloe Cup in 2002. (Source: Photosport)

While his younger teammates don't have those memories, 33-year-old Slipper can easily recall 2002.

"They were some of my fondest memories," Slipper said.

"It's probably the main reason why I wanted to be a Wallaby - I grew up watching the late 90s and early 2000s which was a really successful era for us and at the end of the day, we want to inspire rugby players around the country too."

Slipper and the Wallabies get their first chance to do that on Thursday when the Test kicks off at 9:45pm NZT.