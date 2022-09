One person was injured outside an Auckland CBD gym after reports of a person with a knife on Friday afternoon.

Police outside Les Mills Britomart on Friday September 16, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene outside Les Mills, Britomart around 3:15pm after calls about someone in, "possession of a knife".

"Police attended and located the offender, who was taken into custody and arrested," police said in a statement.

St John say one person was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Police are not looking for anyone else over the incident.