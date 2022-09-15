Ukraine's Zelensky escapes serious injury after car crash - report

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly escaped serious injury after being involved in a car crash on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

His press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said the accident happened in Kyiv.

"A car collided with a car of the President of Ukraine and escort cars in Kyiv," Nykyforov posted on his Facebook account this morning.

"Medics accompanying the head of state, provided the driver of the legkovika (car) emergency assistance and passed the ambulance.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious damage was detected.

"All circumstances of the accident will be found out by law enforcement officers."

It comes as Zelensky visited the retaken strategic city Izium on Wednesday, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow's embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv's soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.