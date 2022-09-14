Understrength Jamaica squad named to take on Silver Ferns

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Jamaican side named to meet the Silver Ferns in a three Test series starting this Saturday, will be missing several of its stars.

Whintey Souness is contested for the ball by Jamaica. (Source: Photosport)

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

Just four days out from the first test, Jamaica have finally named their team of 12 who will be travelling to New Zealand, and it's almost unrecognisable to the team that won silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Only three players who were in Birmingham have been named, and their most influential players Jhaniele Fowler and Shamera Sterling aren't available due to "in-person University requirements."

Goal shooter Fowler scored 54 goals at 100 percent in the 67-51 semi-final win over the Silver Ferns in Birmingham, while Sterling was a constant menace in defence.

They are also without experienced defenders Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Jodi-Ann Ward for the series, and wily goal attack Shanice Beckford is also missing.

Shimona Nelson will captain the side for the Taini Jamison trophy and will fill the shoes of Fowler at goal shoot.

Defender Latanya Wilson and midcourter Adean Thomas are the other two players from Birmingham, where Jamaica made their first final.

Five potential debutants have been named.

In naming the team Netball Jamaica said "some other players are nursing injuries sustained or aggravated at the recent commonwealth games and have not yet been cleared to resumed playing."

After their history making at the Commonwealth Games, Jamaica moved up to third in the world rankings, just behind New Zealand, who came away with a bronze.

A series win in New Zealand might have pushed them past the Silver Ferns but that looks unlikely now.

The Silver Ferns will be disappointed they won't be tested against Jamaica's best as they build towards next year's World Cup.

The side is coached by Connie Francis, who will be assisted by Annett Daley for this series.

Specialist defensive coach Rob Wright, who is also the Northern Mystics assistant coach, won't be travelling to New Zealand.

The first two tests are being played this Saturday and Sunday in Hamilton before the final test in Auckland next Wednesday.

Jamaica Sunshine Girls [*denotes potential debut]

Shimona Nelson [C], Latanya Wilson, Adean Thomas, Gezelle Allison, Amanda Pinkney, Tafiya Hunter, Abbeygail Linton, Abigale Sutherland*, Theresa Beckford*, Kimone Shaw*, Quannia Walker*, Mischa Creary*

