Shane Warne’s daughter slams upcoming telemovie about father

The eldest daughter of cricket legend Shane Warne has slammed plans for a telemovie based on his life.

Brooke Warne posted on Instagram late last night, calling out the Nine network for its upcoming project titled "Warnie".

In the post, Brooke wrote "Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's (sic) life 6 months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful."

Shane Warne died in Thailand in March aged 52.

He'd become a prominent commentator following his retirement.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

He took 708 wickets in 145 tests with an average of 25.41. He became the first bowler to 600 Test wickets in 2005 during the Third Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Warne was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2009.

He was given a state funeral at the MCG, with the Great Southern Stand officially named in his honour.

The telemovie is expected to be released in 2023, with the Nine network saying it'll "celebrate one of the greatest characters Australia has ever produced - our great friend and cricketing legend Shane Warne - with the drama event, Warnie."

According to the Herald Sun, casting for the project is happening in Sydney, with the leading role already filled.