Arrest made after incident which put Manawatū school in lockdown

A man has been arrested over an alleged gun offence after an incident in Longburn near Palmerston North.
The incident saw Longburn School go into lockdown as a precaution after multiple reports of "disorder".
The Armed Offenders Squad was alerted to the incident.
In a statement just after 2pm police said they arrested a 35-year-old man on a "firearms-related offence".
ADVERTISEMENT
They say cordons around Longburn and the lockdown at Longburn School have now been lifted.
Stuff posted a picture with a man wearing a Mongrel Mob patched jersey in handcuffs surrounded by police.