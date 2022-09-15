Arrest made after incident which put Manawatū school in lockdown

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested over an alleged gun offence after an incident in Longburn near Palmerston North.

A police car (file).

The incident saw Longburn School go into lockdown as a precaution after multiple reports of "disorder".

The Armed Offenders Squad was alerted to the incident.

In a statement just after 2pm police said they arrested a 35-year-old man on a "firearms-related offence".

They say cordons around Longburn and the lockdown at Longburn School have now been lifted.

Stuff posted a picture with a man wearing a Mongrel Mob patched jersey in handcuffs surrounded by police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

