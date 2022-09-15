Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

Brodie Retallick isn’t a particularly effusive character, often playing his cards close to his chest.

So when he tells you it’s been a frustrating year, you absolutely believe him.

And fair enough too.

Aside from the mixed performances of the All Blacks, the 31-year-old’s also suffered a broken thumb, which saw him miss much of the Super Rugby Pacific competition, and a broken cheekbone, which forced him out of the tests against South Africa and the first one against Argentina.

“They were the kind of injuries that were out of my control,” he told 1News in Melbourne.

“A broken cheekbone or broken thumb, you can’t really rehab those or keep them strong.”

After coming off the bench for the All Blacks 53-3 win over Argentina in Hamilton, he’s now back starting for the first time since the third test against Ireland, and exudes the same determination as the rest of the players in camp when it comes to wanting to finally notch up back-to-back wins.

“When the team is winning and losing week in, week out, it’s also frustrating.

“But I think it’s been a challenge, and we’d rather it now than next year leading into the World Cup.”

He says the work done, particularly in the last month, has him hopeful.

“It’s time to build on that and move on from the week in, week out performances.”

Retallick’s demeanour also gives hints of the motivation the All Blacks have been operating off this week – that they won’t be the group that loses the Bledisloe after so many years in NZ Rugby's trophy cabinet.

As one of the older players, he remembers when Australia last held the Cup in 2002 – including a tale involving Christchurch Airport and a bum bag.

You can hear all about that, and how his cheekbone’s faring, on TVNZ1’s 6pm news tonight.