LIVE: All Blacks vs Wallabies, First Bledisloe Test

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of tonight's Bledisloe Cup Test between the Wallabies and All Blacks at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

9.30pm:

Some quick insight from 1News Sport reporter Kimberlee Downs on the ground:

"The crowd is growing here in Marvel Stadium, and so far All Blacks jerseys might just outnumber the Wallabies ones."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yikes, they'll hope that balance swings back to a golden advantage with the 55,000 capacity stadium being a sellout tonight!

9.25pm:

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects a "real battle" with the Wallabies tonight, especially at the breakdown, but wants his side to focus on being consistent after their 53-3 win over Los Pumas almost two weeks ago.

"It's just a matter of building momentum, really," Foster told Sky.

"We feel like we're doing a lot of good things off the park. We put a lot of those things on the park and we want to keep doing that, he said."

The All Blacks coach also gave a little shoutout to Ardie Savea who isn't with the team tonight, instead at home with his family for the arrival of his third child.

Hoskins Sotutu has been brought straight into the starting lineup to cover Savea.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.15pm:

And here's a view of how the pitch is looking ahead of the contest from 1News Sport reporter Kimberlee Downs who is in Melbourne for the fixture. Note the closed roof - should mean plenty of fast-paced action!

Marvel Stadium ahead of the first Bledisloe Test. (Source: 1 Sport)

Earlier this week, Kim was able to get down on the pitch to give us a preview of tonight's action. Check it out below:

With little over 24 hours to go until the All Blacks and Wallabies face off in Melbourne, @KimberleeDowns gives us a sneak peek inside Marvel Stadium for what's in store.



Want more Bledisloe Cup coverage? 👉 https://t.co/k8csqm4eA5 pic.twitter.com/ey7ZrrL5Ky — 1News - Sport (@1NewsSportNZ) September 14, 2022

9pm:

It's a school night but we won't blame you for letting the kids stay up for this one - the first of two Bledisloe Tests this year between the All Blacks and Wallabies inside a Rugby Championship that is simply too tight to call after a wild four rounds of results so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks have turned to history this week for finding the extra drive they need to back up that impressive win over Argentina two weeks ago in Hamilton but the Wallabies believe their youth who know little of it may be the difference maker tonight.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out - Kick off is just 45 minutes away!

Teams

James Slipper is smothered by the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Lalakai Foketi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Pete Samu, 6 Rob Leota, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (c)

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia

All Blacks: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de Groot

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea