Kiwis among thousands paying respects to Queen in London

Kiwis living in London are among the thousands of people paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, early on Friday. She was 96.

Members of the New Zealand Society UK gathered at Hyde Park as they laid floral tributes and held a moment of silence.

“You come together here so that we can remind her that we’re all here for her,” one member told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the New Zealanders present had seen the Queen in person while living in the UK.

“I just remember her beautiful smile,” one woman said.

“That was just really something she did. Quite a cheeky smile.”

Following their moment of reflection, the group joined the masses to watch the procession to Westminster Hall on the big screen.

Another Kiwi with a front row seat was the Acting New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Shannon Austin, who met with new monarch King Charles III over the weekend one week into her new role.

“We spoke a little bit about his numerous trips to New Zealand and those of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, which they have very fond memories of,” Austin told reporters.

She said the King had asked “how New Zealanders were doing” following the Covid-19 Omicron wave and the severe flooding which recently battered Nelson.