Analysis: Has Invercargill's Sir Tim conceded defeat after debate no-show?

It would be fair to say when you hear the name Tim Shadbolt you immediately think of Invercargill.

He's the longest serving mayor there and has been the face of the south since rolling into town nearly 30 years ago.

But last night at the Southland Business Chamber's Great Debate, his face was nowhere to be seen.

Sir Tim has been a popular and charismatic figurehead in Invercargill spanning four decades and has a very high profile nationally.

While there have been challengers in the past, excluding his unopposed win in 2001, there has been massive interest in this year's local body election.

Ten people want the city's top job - the highest number of candidates since the 75-year-old first ran for the mayoralty in the 90s.

Last night around 250 Invercargill ratepayers attended the debate to hear the candidates' visions for the city.

But the stage was one seat short.

Only nine of them showed up.

Sir Tim declined the invitation to join the debate and told 1News in a statement, "I consider that my participation would direct focus to the manner of delivery of my message rather than the important content of my message.

"After my nine terms in office, voters should be well aware of my strengths and my weaknesses. It is for my challengers to take up the gauntlet and prove themselves, to you."

It hasn't been an easy three years for the southern council.

An independent review commissioned by the Department of Internal Affairs in 2020, known as the Thompson Report, criticised the Invercargill City Council's performance and behaviour within the council.

It also noted a "leadership void".

Richard Thomson wrote at the time: "There was a clear consensus that the Mayor is struggling to fulfil significant aspects of his role and that the result of this is a leadership void in the governance arm."

A follow-up review six months later found the council to be in a "vastly better shape" and that it remains a "work in progress but should be pleased (both governance and management alike) of the progress that has been made".

But it's tough reading regarding the mayor's role.

"However, the significant difference to six months ago is that the Mayor is now seen more as an unavoidable and inconvenient distraction and the rest of them just have to get on and make things work."

Sir Tim has argued the points raised in the report, reiterating this in his statement.

"I have spent the past two years raising my serious concerns about the current climate of this Council and its Executive. Council has created a process which has labelled me as the cause of its issues.

"While I must take responsibility for some of the blame, I do not accept that I am the sole cause."

Besides all of this, the incumbent remains defiant.

"I believe that I offer the fortitude to help steer the Council to deliver better for the City, for one last term. It's not every person who has the bravery to swim against the tide and be the lone voice in a room when they see an injustice.

"It's not over until it's over."

Shadbolt is also standing for the city council.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

There is quite a mix of candidates standing - as mentioned, 10 in total.

Radio broadcaster and first-term councillor Marcus Lush has the highest-profile both locally and nationally.

He said the biggest issue is finding and retaining staff and he wants Invercargill to be the 'welcome city'. His vision also re-building Southland Museum, building the country's best playground and bringing back the Invercargill tram.

Current deputy mayor Nobby Clark said he wants the city's museum to be rebuilt sooner, continued funding for the recycling centre run by Recycle South, formerly known as Southland Disability Enterprises, and cutting council spending.

Current councillor and former deputy mayor Darren Ludlow wants a council that is engaged and wants to grow back trust. He also wants to focus on delivering big capital projects that are already on the council table.

Toni Biddle is also a former deputy mayor and said she would bring her previous leadership skills, attract investment into the city and create better jobs.

Others spoke about having strong leadership, housing issues, Three Waters and local government reform.

So the election in the south boils down to this: Will there be a change at the top or will Sir Tim return for a record 10th term? That decision is now down to the Invercargill voters.

Voting documents including candidate bios and voting papers will start appearing in your mailbox from tomorrow, Friday 16 September 2022.

Voting closes on Saturday 8 October 2022 at midday.

For more details on this year's local body election, visit your local council's website or vote.nz.