Sir Tim Shadbolt to run for Invercargill councillor and mayor

Invercargill City Council is unlikely to see the back of Sir Tim Shadbolt, who has revealed he will make a dual run for city councillor or the role of mayor, possibly landing him a seat in either position come election time.

The 75-year-old is a beloved figure in the nation's southernmost city, but his last few years as mayor have been rocked with controversy, including the resignation of the city's deputy mayor, a progressively worsening health diagnosis and a damming independent review.

But New Zealand's longest-serving mayor told 1News he's "still got a lot to offer" despite swirling questions as to whether he retains his former competence.

"Some people say we're too old but us Baby Boomers have got a lot of energy."

The '60s protester, author, actor, commune founder and prison inmate has won a total of 11 mayoralty bids across Invercargill and Waitematā City but says he still retains the work ethic learned gained during his time as a concrete contractor.

"It's a common term in the trades... No matter what the job is hurling at you, you've got to finish it.

"We've got the making of a great city."

Shadbolt said while there's "great infrastructural development here", more people are needed and "that'll be my forte".

The news comes a day after radio and television personality Marcus Lush also announced his bid as the eighth candidate for the southern city mayoralty.

The 57-year-old, who was elected to the Invercargill City Council last year in a landslide victory, told 1News he decided to "take a shot" at the top job after learning that many locals were unhappy with the available candidates.

But according to Shadbolt, "the more the merrier."

"[Lush] has been very respectful to me... I think we'll have a great time. We're very similar in a lot of ways.

"If we can work together, we'll have two celebrities influencing the course of our great, proud city."