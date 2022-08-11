Sir Tim Shadbolt to run for Invercargill councillor and mayor

Source: 1News

Invercargill City Council is unlikely to see the back of Sir Tim Shadbolt, who has revealed he will make a dual run for city councillor or the role of mayor, possibly landing him a seat in either position come election time.

The 75-year-old is a beloved figure in the nation's southernmost city, but his last few years as mayor have been rocked with controversy, including the resignation of the city's deputy mayor, a progressively worsening health diagnosis and a damming independent review.

But New Zealand's longest-serving mayor told 1News he's "still got a lot to offer" despite swirling questions as to whether he retains his former competence.

READ MORE: Marcus Lush reveals bid for Invercargill mayoralty

"Some people say we're too old but us Baby Boomers have got a lot of energy."

The '60s protester, author, actor, commune founder and prison inmate has won a total of 11 mayoralty bids across Invercargill and Waitematā City but says he still retains the work ethic learned gained during his time as a concrete contractor.

"It's a common term in the trades... No matter what the job is hurling at you, you've got to finish it.

"We've got the making of a great city."

Shadbolt said while there's "great infrastructural development here", more people are needed and "that'll be my forte".

The news comes a day after radio and television personality Marcus Lush also announced his bid as the eighth candidate for the southern city mayoralty.

The 57-year-old, who was elected to the Invercargill City Council last year in a landslide victory, told 1News he decided to "take a shot" at the top job after learning that many locals were unhappy with the available candidates.

But according to Shadbolt, "the more the merrier."

"[Lush] has been very respectful to me... I think we'll have a great time. We're very similar in a lot of ways.

"If we can work together, we'll have two celebrities influencing the course of our great, proud city."

New ZealandSouthlandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Hearses spotted as police descend on south-Auckland street

2

Mo'unga at No.10, Barrett on bench as under-fire Foster rings changes

3

Sir Tim Shadbolt to run for Invercargill councillor and mayor

4

Dozens of cases of newly identified virus detected in China

5

Young NZers on Jobseeker benefit react to Luxon's 'free ride'

Latest Stories

Hearses spotted as police descend on south-Auckland street

Russia using prisoners to replenish dwindling troops in Ukraine

Mo'unga at No.10, Barrett on bench as under-fire Foster rings changes

Police appeal for info one year after suspicious fire linked death

Sir Tim Shadbolt to run for Invercargill councillor and mayor

Related Stories

Young NZers on Jobseeker benefit react to Luxon's 'free ride'

Labour MP alleges rampant bullying culture in halls of power

'Pretty yuck' - Willis on women's underwear pic from Uffindell's old flat

Explainer: What is co-governance?