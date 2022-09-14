Sister of woman found in burnt-out car gives emotional plea for justice

The family of Napier woman Ariki Rigby are pleading to the public to come forward with any information on what happened to their loved daughter, sister and aunt.

It comes after her body was found in a burnt-out car parked in a Havelock North carpark last week.

While giving a karakia at the site where her sister’s body was found, Anaherā Rigby shared a heartfelt plea for justice with 1News' Henry McMullan.

"We’d like to know anything that anybody knows, anything what happened to my sister because my sister didn’t deserve to die like that, nobody, nobody deserves that, I can’t rest, we can’t rest," Anaherā said.

"She was beautiful, she had a beautiful smile and I’ll never get to see that beautiful smile again and it breaks my heart every day."

The 18-year-old's body was discovered last Monday, two days after police first examined the burnt-out vehicle in a riverside carpark in Havelock North.

Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.

Whānau and police are still looking for answers, with a homicide investigation underway.

"The family want closure, any information that anyone can give to the police," Anaherā said.

Ariki Rigby of Napier. (Source: Supplied)

"My baby sister is gone, those people out there, they get to go to sleep at night and rest, but we don’t, we don't, and we would love to because my sis would want us to be strong."

Anaherā also spoke about her memories of Ariki.

"She would give her t-shirt off her back, she would, my sister, even if she didn’t have much, she would take off her necklace and give it to you.

"But the last memory I hold of my sister was her reversing down my driveway saying she loves me, me and my family, she loves us all she loved everyone, all her family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.