Family posts tribute to 'beautiful girl' found in burnt-out car

Family of the woman whose body was discovered in a burnt-out car in Havelock North last week have taken to social media to pay tribute and ask for help with the ongoing homicide investigation.

Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Ariki Rigby of Napier. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as police today named the woman as 18-year-old Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Family then posted tributes on social media with one post reading:

"It is with our deepest regret that we inform you all that our beautiful girl has been identified as the wahine in that burnt-out car in Havelock North.

"Respectfully we ask for space and patience while we grieve. Nā mātou te Whānau o Ariki."

River Road carpark Havelock North.

River Road carpark Havelock North. (Source: 1News)

They also appealed to anyone who can help with the homicide investigation, called Operation Sphynx, to contact Hastings police.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and wider whānau," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Police and Victim Support will be offering them support at this difficult time.

"Police are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation Ariki’s death but we continue to appeal for information from the public."

Ariki's body was discovered last Monday, two days after police first examined the burnt-out vehicle in a riverside carpark in Havelock North

Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.

